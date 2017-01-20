Police probing racially-charged sign found near middle school

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police are investigating after a sign reading “diversity is a code word for genocide” was found outside a New Hampshire middle school.

Superintendent of Manchester Schools Bolgen Vargas says the sign, now removed, was found on a fence near the Middle School at Parkside on Tuesday.

Vargas says he believes it’s part of a larger campaign known as the “White Genocide Project.”

The group, with members in the U.S., Europe and Australia, says on its website it believes diversity is a coordinated campaign of genocide against white people. It’s not clear who put up the sign; the website gives “a deep bow of appreciation to the person(s) who placed this sign.”

Mayor Ted Gatsas called the sign “deplorable” and says refugees, minorities and foreigners in the city are welcome.

