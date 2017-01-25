Police: Protesters climb crane at DC construction site

170125_protesters_dc_crane

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say protesters are climbing a crane at a downtown Washington construction site that’s just a few blocks from the White House.

Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Aquita Brown says police responded to the area of 15th and L streets in northwest Wednesday morning for a disorderly person. Police say 15th Street is closed between L and M streets.

Brown says protesters, possibly seven people, are at the site, climbing a crane and refusing to allow workers to work in the area.

