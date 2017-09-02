2 arrested after police pursuit ends in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) – A police chase that covered four highways and lasted more than one hour, ended with a car getting pulled out of the woods in Plymouth.

It all began Friday night when Lynn Police say a black Ford Explorer was stolen outside a 7-Eleven.

“I’m a bit surprised because usually, this doesn’t happen, this is the first time I’ve heard something like that,” said the store clerk.

The clerk said he can’t believe the SUV was stolen from the store. Police say the owner left the keys in the ignition and went inside the store. When the SUV’s owner returned, the car was gone.

Police said they put out an alert to be on the lookout for that SUV. It was spotted in Wakefield around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Wakefield Police followed the vehicle. State Police soon took over and followed the SUV from Route 128 to Interstate 95. The chase then went from Interstate 95 to Interstate 93. The chase finally ended on Route 3 southbound.

People traveling on the highway say they were shocked. One witness snapped a photo of the flood of State Police cruisers.

The chase ended near exit 8 in Plymouth. State Police say they deployed a tire deflation device and were able to finally stop the vehicle.

Four State Police cruisers were hit during the pursuit, but no troopers were injured.

Two men, a 19-year-old and a 24-year-old, both from Lynn, were inside the vehicle. They were taken into custody and are being held in Plymouth. They are expected to face a judge on Tuesday, due to the long weekend.

