MEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - A police pursuit led to the arrest of a Medford man wanted on several warrants.

A transit police officer assigned to the Central District noticed a Chevy Silverado pulled over at the intersection of Boylston and Washington streets Tuesday at 10:50 a.m. The officer said that the operator – later identified as Gino Mitchell, 53, of Medford – looked to be making a drug transaction with an unknown male.

The officer performed a registry check of the car, which came back as a stolen vehicle.

He attempted to stop Mitchell in the area of Washington and Essex streets; however, Mitchell refused to pull over and proceeded to enter onto Interstate 93 south, police said.

Police attempted to deploy spike strips at exit 11B in an unsuccessful attempt to stop the car.

In the vicinity of the Braintree split, police again deployed spike strips; successfully deflating the air and shredding the car’s tires.

Near exit 5B in Randolph, Mitchell surrendered by exiting the car and laying down on the ground, police said.

During the booking process, police discovered that Mitchell had several warrants out for him issued from Lawrence District Court for failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation and refusing to identify himself.

