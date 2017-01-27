Police raid home of man accused of running massive pot delivery service

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Police in Quincy raided a home Thursday and busted man’s apparent marijuana delivery service, which they say generated thousands of dollars each week.

Following a months-long investigation into the illegal sale of marijuana products, including baked edibles, police executed a search warrant at 34 Oval Road and arrested 33-year-old Ray Crowell.

Authorities said Crowell was selling an array of products, generating about $10,000 in revenue each week.

Investigators seized about $60,000 in inventory from Crowell’s home. They said $4,000 in cash was also taken.

Crowell is charged with distributing marijuana, distributing THC oil, manufacturing THC oil and cultivating marijuana, among other charges.

DCU executes SW and uncovers marijuana delivery service operating out of residence. Ray Crowell, 33, arrested on numerous drug charges. pic.twitter.com/g6FYAdNxqJ — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) January 27, 2017

