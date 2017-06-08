Police: Recent Haverhill High grad shot to death after answering door

HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - HAVERHILL, Mass. (WHDH) — An 18-year-old who just graduated from Haverhill High School last week was shot and killed Tuesday night after answering the door at his house.

Police responded just after 9:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting at a house on Rainbow Drive. The Essex County District Attorney’s office said 18-year-old Bryce Finn was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Merrimack Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police the suspect knocked on Finn’s door and shot him in the chest when he answered it. The suspect then fled the scene. Police said they do not believe it was a random act and think Finn had been targeted.

“I wasn’t sure exactly what they were looking for. They just said that there was a shooting and that they believe he was targeted,” a neighbor said after speaking with police.

But officials say this wasn’t a random act. On Wednesday, authorities removed an item from the wheel well of a BMW that was reportedly driven often by Finn.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting in the investigation. There have been no arrests.

“I don’t know who would take such a good person’s life,” said Grant Chesky, Finn’s best friend. “I was around the area and his girlfriend called me and said, ‘Don’t come over, Bryce just took a shot to the chest.’ And I immediately bawled my eyes out.”

Haverhill High School issued the following the statement on Finn’s death:

