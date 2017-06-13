Police recover body of missing teen in Connecticut River

HADDAM, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut environmental police say divers have recovered the body of a teenager who went missing in the Connecticut River after he reportedly went in to help his sister.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s Environmental Conservation Police announced Tuesday the body of 17-year-old Jay Agli, of Meriden, was found south of Haddam Island, off Haddam Meadows State Park, at around 11:45 a.m.

Authorities were notified Sunday evening that a teen was missing after being on a sandbar in the river. Police say the teen reportedly went into the river to help his sister, who was picked up by a nearby boater.

The state medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.

