Police recover skimming device at bank ATM in Bedford, NH

BEDFORD, NH (WHDH) - Police officials say they have found a skimming device at a Bedford, NH bank ATM.

Officials say they received a report that a bank card skimming device had been found at a drive-up ATM at the Service Credit Union on Colby Court in Bedford. Officers found the device shortly after 10:15 a.m.

Surveillance footage showed a camera being covered up by a suspect just after 3 a.m. on Thursday.

Police have not yet identified a suspect and are investigating. They ask anyone who may have used the ATM recently to check their bank accounts.

