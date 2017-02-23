Police release DNA profile of ‘person of interest’ in Vanessa Marcotte murder investigation

PRINCETON, MA (WHDH) - Investigators released Thursday a DNA profile of a “person of interest” who they believe is responsible for the murder of 27-year-old Vanessa Marcotte.

The Massachusetts native was found slain in the woods near Brooks Station Road after going out for a jog on Aug. 7, 2016. Marcotte’s body was found about a half-mile from her mother’s home.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early said they are searching for man of Hispanic or Latino descent, who is about 30 years old. According the individual’s DNA profile, the suspect has an athletic build with light to medium skin. He is said to have had a shaved head or short hair with scratches around his face at the time of Marcotte’s murder.

Officials said they sifted through over 1,300 tips, which helped them piece together the suspect’s profile.

Investigators announced they are looking to locate a dark-colored SUV that witnesses say was parked near the wooded area where Marcotte’s body was found.

Marcotte worked as an account manager for Google. She grew up in Leominster before graduating college in Boston.

Anyone with information is urged to call the tip line at 508-453-7589.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)