Police release name of Springfield homicide victim

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police have released the name of the man fatally shot in Springfield last weekend, but are still looking for the shooter.

Police say 19-year-old Christopher Bailey was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of Bay and Edgewood streets at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Responding officers performed emergency first aid at the scene before the victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

City and state police are investigating and no arrests have been announced. They have asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.

Police have not disclosed a possible motive.

The shooting was the city’s second homicide of the year.

