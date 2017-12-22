RYE, NH (WHDH) — Witnesses have come forward with a description of the car that may have struck and killed a dog in Rye, New Hampshire.

Police said the vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored pickup truck in a newer model.

It was seen in the area of Sagamore Road when that dog was hit Monday morning.

Police added that the car headed toward Portsmouth following the crash.

