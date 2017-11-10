Police release video showing deadly officer-involved shooting on I-95 in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Rhode Island police released footage Friday of a deadly officer-involved shooting that took place Thursday morning on Interstate 95 just outisde the Providence Place mall.

Officials say officers fired 40 shots into a white pickup truck following a chase, killing a man inside and injuring a woman.

The victim was identified as 32-year-old Joseph Santos.

Police say the driver was crashing into cars in an attempt to escape the crowded highway before he was shot to death.

Authorities defended the used of force, saying officers were justified in opening fire on the vehicle.

