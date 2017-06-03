Police renew call for info on 5th anniversary of Cambridge murder

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are asking for the public’s help for any information on the murder of a 16-year-old girl that happened five years ago in Cambridge.

Charlene Holmes, 16, was shot and killed on June 3, 2012 while she was walking home with her sister. Another girl, 17-year-old Thania-Lee Cotto was also shot at the same time. She had been braiding a man’s hair on the porch of a house. Both girls attended Cambridge Rindge and Latin School.

At the time, sources told 7News the girls were not the intended targets. Holmes’ friends said she was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Officials have now released new photos of a car they said was driving by the scene right when the shooting happened.

