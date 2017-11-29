Police rescue stuck rabbit from fence in Maryland

ABERDEEN, Md. (WHDH) — Police came to the rescue of a rabbit in Maryland after the animal got his tail stuck in a fence.

The Aberdeen Police Department posted video to their Twitter account showing the rabbit struggling to break free.

Police said a nearby homeowner heard the rabbit’s cries and called 911. Officers were then able to free the rabbit, using wire-cutters to snip a hole in the fence.

#bunnyrescue This lil guy got some help from our evening shift officers 2night #aberdeenpdmd pic.twitter.com/cocvOt09Gj — Aberdeen Police Dept (@AberdeenPDMD) November 28, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)