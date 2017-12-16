GROVELAND, Mass. (WHDH) – Authorities responded to a Groveland pond Saturday after a car crashed into the water.

Police and fire crews were dispatched to Washington Street just before 1:30 p.m. for a report of car in Johnsons Pond.

Police say Detective Steven Petrone went into the water to rescue the woman who had been driving the car. He then assisted Officer Daniel Richmond as he pulled her across the ice to shore.

Officials evaluated the woman on scene. She was transported to an area hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. There were no other reported injuries.

Crews were able to bring the car ashore.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

