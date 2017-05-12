Police rescue woman from top of Los Angeles high-rise

LOS ANGELES (WHDH) — Police staged a rooftop rescue in Los Angeles to bring a woman to safety from 22 stories up.

Police and firefighters said they tried to do whatever they could to gain the woman’s trust. One officer said he began talking to her while the others approached her. The officer said the woman kept threatening to jump.

Eventually, the officer managed to distract the woman enough so his partners could grab her. She was brought down without injury.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)