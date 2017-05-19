BROCKTON (WHDH) - Police in Brockton responded to three robberies in the city, Friday morning.

The first call came in around 4 a.m. when an alarm sounded at a store on Pleasant Street. Police say surveillance video appeared to show four masked men prying the ATM off the floor, and took off in just two minutes.

Officials received another call, 45 minutes later, for a stolen ATM, this one at a Mobil station on Belmont Street. The robbers also took a safe and $200 from the register, according to police.

Police said robbers tried, and failed, to take an ATM at a 7-Eleven. They did, however, take a pair of safes.

