Police respond to call of threat, help man suffering attack

NORTHUMBERLAND, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire responding to a call about an armed man threatening to harm himself ended up coming to his aid when he suffered an apparent heart attack.

Police said as they made contact with the man outside his home in Northumberland on Saturday, he approached his home carrying a small handgun down by his side. He didn’t say anything or threaten anyone and entered the home, ignoring police who tried to keep him outside.

More police arrived and they tried to call the man. At that time, he came out and lay in his driveway on his back with his hands out to the side. He said he was having a medical issue.

The officers took him into protective custody and an emergency technician rendered assistance. He was flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

