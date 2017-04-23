DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - Police responded to a double shooting in Dorchester on Sunday.

There is a heavy police presence on Thane Street. The incident happened just after 8:30 p.m.

A 7News reporter reported hearing gun shots just before 10:15 p.m. on Sunday.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for the latest.

#BREAKING: Boston police on scene of a double shooting along Thane Street in Dorchester. #7News pic.twitter.com/qIyvx1gEq0 — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) April 24, 2017

#BREAKING: Shots fired heard near the scene of a double shooting investigation. We heard up to 5 shots here near Thane St — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) April 24, 2017

