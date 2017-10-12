Police respond to emergency outside Westford Market Basket

WESTFORD, MA (WHDH) - Police and fire crews are responding to an emergency Thursday afternoon outside a Market Basket in Westford.

Video from Sky7 showed what appears to be an accident between at least two cars in the parking lot.

A section of the parking lot is roped off with crime scene tape.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; it will be updated as more information becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)