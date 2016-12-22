Police responded to a fatal pedestrian crash in Malden on Thursday.

Officials say they responded to the report of a woman struck on East Border Road just after 7:30 p.m.

The woman was transported to a Melrose-Wakefield Hospital where she later died.

Officials say the driver did stay on the scene, but is under arrest and currently facing charges.

State Police say the driver is under arrest for operating under the influence of alcohol.

Police have not released the name of the woman hit.

A woman was seriously hurt after a pick up truck hit her in Malden. She was pushing the overturned cart full of bottles/cans. pic.twitter.com/nUL3jwFPXZ — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) December 23, 2016

State police say the woman hit by pick up has died. Driver charged with operating under the influence and vehicular homicide. — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) December 23, 2016

