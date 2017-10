QUINCY, Mass. (WHDH) – Authorities responded to a fatal pedestrian crash in Quincy, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday on Willard Street.

There is no word yet on the identity of the victim.

Police are investigating the crash.

