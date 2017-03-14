Police respond to multiple crashes as snow intensifies across region

ALLSTON, MA (WHDH) - Police across Massachusetts have responded to several crashes Tuesday morning as road conditions deteriorate and snow intensifies.
Officials said a speeding car around 11 a.m. lost control while on Western Avenue in Allston, hit a light pole, spun out and bumped into an MBTA bus.
Emergency crews in Lincoln responded around 10 a.m. to a crash on South Great Road and found an SUV that had slid down an embankment. Officials said the driver was not injured.
Crews in Tewksbury responded around 11:30 a.m. to a crash on North Street involving a sedan and a firetruck. Officials said both drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment.
On Route 9 in Wellesley, a motorist slid off the road and into a wall. Officials said the driver was not injured.
In Hubbardston, an SUV rolled over around 8:30 a.m. Crews responded to Old Princeton Road and found the vehicle flipped over on the side of the street. It’s not clear if the driver was injured.
State police responded around 10:30 a.m. to a rollover crash involving a truck on Route 6 in Yarmouth. It’s not clear if the driver was injured. Officials warned motorists to drive slow on slick roads.
Police in Sandwich reported multiple crashes on Harlow Road.
