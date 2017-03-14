Police respond to multiple crashes as snow intensifies across region

ALLSTON, MA (WHDH) - Police across Massachusetts have responded to several crashes Tuesday morning as road conditions deteriorate and snow intensifies.

Officials said a speeding car around 11 a.m. lost control while on Western Avenue in Allston, hit a light pole, spun out and bumped into an MBTA bus.

Emergency crews in Lincoln responded around 10 a.m. to a crash on South Great Road and found an SUV that had slid down an embankment. Officials said the driver was not injured.

Crews in Tewksbury responded around 11:30 a.m. to a crash on North Street involving a sedan and a firetruck. Officials said both drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Operators of both vehicles received minor injuries and were taken to hospital after this MVA on North St this am. pic.twitter.com/zGgXmiuSw0 — Tewksbury Fire Dept (@TewksburyFire) March 14, 2017

On Route 9 in Wellesley, a motorist slid off the road and into a wall. Officials said the driver was not injured.

It's SLIPPERY out there! This crash is on rt 9 east, near Upwey rd in #Wellesley, Thankfully no injuries. #MAsnow #7News pic.twitter.com/YYYemfPeA7 — WHDH Assignment Desk (@deskon7) March 14, 2017

In Hubbardston, an SUV rolled over around 8:30 a.m. Crews responded to Old Princeton Road and found the vehicle flipped over on the side of the street. It’s not clear if the driver was injured.

First accident of the day. Be careful out there and stay home if you can! Old Princeton Rd pic.twitter.com/REtZZUxlDX — Hubbardston Police (@HubPD) March 14, 2017

State police responded around 10:30 a.m. to a rollover crash involving a truck on Route 6 in Yarmouth. It’s not clear if the driver was injured. Officials warned motorists to drive slow on slick roads.

#MAtraffic Roads are slick due to #MAsnow ❄️, right lane closed here Rte 6 WB, prior x.7 in #Yarmouth. If you must go out, take it slow. pic.twitter.com/f07anxvrGF — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 14, 2017

Police in Sandwich reported multiple crashes on Harlow Road.

Two separate accidents on Harlow Rd. Be careful out there. #weatherinsandwich pic.twitter.com/gb6S5a3ZA2 — Sandwich Police (@SandwichPD) March 14, 2017

