Police respond to report of body found washed up on Salisbury Beach

SALISBURY, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating after receiving a report of a body found washed up on Salisbury Beach.

Authorities say they received the report Monday morning.

Crews have roped off a section of the beach as they investigate the discovery. Video from Sky7 showed beach-goers nearby.

The Coast Guard had searched the area for a missing boater last week, but did not locate the individual.

No additional details were immediately available.

