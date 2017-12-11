Police respond to report of burn victim at Salem High

SALEM, MA (WHDH) - Police and emergency crews responded to the report of a burn victim at Salem High School on Monday.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a car fire at the high school with a burn victim.

A medical helicopter was called to transport the victim to an area hospital.

There is no immediate word on the identity of the suspect, the severity of the injuries, or how the burns occurred.

Police are investigating the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)