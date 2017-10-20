Police respond to serious crash involving motorcycle in Watertown

WATERTOWN, MA (WHDH) - Police in Watertown responded to a serious crash involving a motorcycle Friday afternoon.

Officers responded around 2 p.m. to Main Street for a report of crash.

Video from Sky7 showed police officers and investigators gathered around a motorcycle in the middle of the street.

The road is closed between Longfellow Road and Warren Street.

No additional details were immediately available.

