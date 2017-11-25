DORCHESTER (WHDH) – Boston Police responded to Dorchester Saturday for reports of a shooting in broad daylight.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m., near Warner Street and Harvard Street.

One person was shot, according to police.

Police say arrests have been made, but did not provide any additional details.

