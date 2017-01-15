Stoughton Police responded to reports of a stabbing early Sunday morning that occurred during a house party.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was transported to a Boston hospital.

Police are investigating the incident.

The house is believed to be the residence of UMass Boston Chancellor J. Keith Motley.

Motley released the following statement to 7News:

I have learned about an incident that occurred at my residence last night and am very concerned about it as well as the health of the young man who was injured. I was traveling and not home at the time, but I am returning as quickly as possible so that I can fully understand what happened and respond accordingly. I will have more to say at that time.

