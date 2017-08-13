Police respond to two DUI crashes in Pelham, NH

PELHAM, NH (WHDH) — Police and emergency crews in Pelham, New Hampshire responded to two separate DUI crashes over the weekend.

Officials responded to a single-car crash at 1:43 a.m. when a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro crashed into a yard on Island Pond Road. The crash, reported by the car’s OnStar service, reported to police that the driver had swerved to avoid an animal.

Police arrived at the scene and found Daniel Sweeney, 27 of Pelham. An investigation determined that Sweeney lost control during a turn, struck a tree, and came to a stop in the front yard of a home on Island Pond Road.

Sweeney was arrested after he failed field sobriety tests and charged with a second offense of DUI.

On Sunday, police responded to a crash on Greeley Road. The driver, Katherine Miller, 25 of Salem, NH, was driving a silver Volkswagen Passat when she lost control during a turn and crashed into a boulder on the other side of the road.

Miller failed sobriety tests and was arrested and charged with DUI.

The two drivers will be arraigned in Salem District Court on Aug. 28.

