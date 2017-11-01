THORNTON, Colo. (AP/WHDH) — The Latest on a shooting at a suburban Denver Walmart (all times local):
7:45 p.m.
Police say a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart is not an “active shooter” situation.
Thornton police tweeted Wednesday night that they were responding to a shooting with “multiple parties down.” They advised people to stay away from the area as dozens of emergency vehicles converged at the store.
A call to the Thornton Police Department went unanswered.
No other information was available.
——
7:20 p.m.
Police in suburban Denver say they are responding to a shooting at a Walmart with “multiple parties down.”
Police in Thornton announced the shooting in a tweet Wednesday evening and advised people to stay away from the area. Dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles converged at the store.
A call to the Thornton Police Department went unanswered.
No other information was available.
This is a developing story; stay with 7News for the latest.
(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)