ROCKLAND, MA (WHDH) - A student at a Rockland elementary school is expected to face charges after allegedly bringing an airsoft gun to school and firing it at classmates.

Police said the plastic pellets did not seriously hurt any of the students at Memorial Park Elementary School.

The school’s superintendent said the pistol cannot be made to shoot bullets or lethal rounds.

