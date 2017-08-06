Police said car crashed into restaurant in Westborough overnight

WESTBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Westborough Police said a car crashed into a restaurant overnight.

The crash happened at Christina’s Cafe on South Street.

The restaurant said they will remain closed for the day while they figure out how they are going to repair the damage.

There is no word on injuries or what caused the crash

The name of the driver has not been released.

