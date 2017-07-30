Police say 2 men have been shot, 1 fatally, in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — Police say two men have been shot, one fatally.

Lawrence police said they responded to a report of a shooting at about 2 a.m. Sunday at 234 Bailey Street.

Police said they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were transported both to Lawrence General Hospital.

One of the men, a 25-year old, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The second, 26-year-old man was transported to Beth Israel Hospital in Boston.

Police did not release the names of the two men who were shot.

The shooting is under investigation by the Essex District Attorney’s Office, the Essex State Police Detective Unit, and the Lawrence Police Department.

