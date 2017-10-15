LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — Police say a man and woman used fake money to buy fried dough at an annual pumpkin festival.

Laconia Police charged 24-year-old Christopher Greene and 23-year-old Holly Solans with forgery and resisting arrest. The two refused bail and are being held at Belknap County Jail ahead of a Monday arraignment.

Police say Greene and Solans had passed a fake $100 bill at a fried dough stand Saturday evening in downtown Laconia. Police say Greene took off on foot after police approached them.

Greene and Solans have no fixed address and it’s unclear if the two have a lawyer.

Police say the fake $100 bills have a red Chinese symbol on them.

