Police say 9 shot early Sunday in Ohio club, 2 critical

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio’s capital city say nine people have been wounded, two critically, in an early morning shooting in a Columbus club.

Columbus police say initial investigation indicates an argument erupted into gunfire at 3:20 a.m. Sunday in the J&R Party Hall. They say five females and four males were shot, with wounds ranging from minor to life-threatening. News outlets reported that two people were still in critical condition hours later.

Police say they haven’t identified any suspects yet, but think there was more than one shooter.

In another early Sunday morning shooting three weeks ago, Cincinnati police responded to a dispute that escalated into a gun battle inside the Cameo club. Two people died, and 15 others were injured. A man has pleaded not guilty to charges including murder.

