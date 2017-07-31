Police say body found in Coast Guard boat in Chatham

CHATHAM, MA (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after human remains were reportedly found in a Coast Guard boat on display in Chatham.

According to Chatham Police, human remains were discovered in a closed compartment of a boat that was on display at the Coast Guard Station. Coast Guard officials notified police of the discovery on Sunday night.

There is no immediate indication of foul play. Officials in the medical examiner’s office are trying to identify the body.

State Police, the district attorney’s office, Chatham Police, and the Coast Guard are investigating.

