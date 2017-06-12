Police say body that washed up on Salisbury Beach has been identified

SALISBURY, MA (WHDH) - Officials have identified the body of a man who washed up on the shore at Salisbury Beach Monday morning.

Police had responded to the beach Monday after receiving a report of a body on the beach. Crews roped off a section of the beach as they investigated.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the body Monday afternoon as Chhoeun Chhoun, 44 of Lowell.

Chhoun had gone missing after his boat capsized last week, sparking a widespread search involving local police and the US Coast Guard.

Salisbury Police received a call earlier Monday that a body had been pulled ashore by beachgoers. State Police investigated the incident.

