Police say crash on Route 495 in Bellingham is fatal

BELLINGHAM, MA (WHDH) — State Police say a crash on Route 495 in Bellingham is a confirmed fatality.

Police say a serious crash happened on the Northbound lanes near exit 18.

A State Police recon team is on the way to the crash.

Police confirmed the crash was fatal Tuesday afternoon.

There is no word on how many people were in the vehicle or how the crash happened.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more details as they become available.

