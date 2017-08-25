Police say man tried to run over store managers after being denied job

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Police in Concord, New Hampshire have arrested a man who they say tried to run over managers at a Mobil gas station when they denied his application for a job.

Officers responded to the gas station on South Main Street and spoke with store managers who said that the man had applied for a job but was not hired. The man then told managers that the gas pumps outside were damaged.

When the managers went to check the pumps, the man reportedly tried to run them over with his car but struck a protective barrier around the pumps.

The suspect, later identified as William Soler, 41, turned himself in at the Concord Police station. Police say he told officers he was upset that he had not been hired and was attempting to kill one of them.

Soler was charged with attempted murder, reckless conduct, and attempted first-degree assault. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)