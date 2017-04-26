Police say pregnant woman missing in Lowell

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Police in Lowell say they are searching for a missing woman.

In a release sent to media outlets Wednesday, officials say Kristina Jewell, 29, was last seen Monday at around 6 p.m.

Jewell was last seen in the area of School Street and Branch Street in Lowell.

Officials say Jewell is pregnant. She’s described as a white woman, 5-foot-1, 140 pounds with red hair and green eyes. She was last seen walking a small dog.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lowell Police.

