Police say Revere man posed as Justin Bieber, extorted girl for nude photos

REVERE, MA (WHDH) - Officials from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man in December on charges he posed as music superstar Justin Bieber and demanded nude photographs from a 9-year-old girl.

According to police, the department’s Human Trafficking Bureau investigated a report of an 11-year-old girl who told police that, two years prior, the victim was looking at an Instagram post from Bieber when she received a direct message from a person who said they knew Bieber.

The victim began communicating on the social media site Kik with someone who she believed was Bieber. The suspect then demanded nude photographs and threatened to hurt the girl. The victim sent nude photographs, then deleted the texts.

Then again, in 2016, the suspect contacted the victim again and demanded more nude photographs, threatening to publish the other photos if the victim didn’t agree to the demands.

The victim told her mother, who reported the incident to police.

Police in Los Angeles served search warrants for information from the social media sites and eventually identified the suspect as Bryan Asrary, 24 of Revere. Police arrested Asrary with the help of Massachusetts State Police on Dec. 18.

Police say Asrary confessed to the extortion and also confessed to other crimes. He was arrested by State Police for possession of child pornography. He will also face charges in California including extortion, manufacturing child pornography, and communicating with a minor with the intent to commit a sex act.

Officials said the man has no connection to Bieber.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)