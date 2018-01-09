NEW YORK (AP) — New York City detectives say they’ve cracked a 23-year-old rape case a newspaper columnist wrote was a hoax.

A woman was walking through Brooklyn’s Prospect Park in 1994 when she was dragged into the bushes and raped. She gave police a detailed description of her attacker.

Late Daily News columnist Mike McAlary wrote he heard from a source the woman invented her story because she wanted to bolster a speech she was to give at a rally about violence against lesbians.

The woman sued for libel, but the case was dismissed.

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce says detectives matched DNA to serial rapist James Edward Webb, who’s serving 25 years to life in prison. Boyce said Wednesday the woman wept with joy when she was told.

Webb denies raping the woman.

