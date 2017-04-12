Police search Dedham woods where missing woman’s remains were found

DEDHAM (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police returned Wednesday to a wooded area in Dedham where a missing Boston woman’s skeletal remains were found last week.

Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said on Monday the remains belonged to 22-year-old Susan Anyanwu-Corbin. She had been missing since February 2016.

Sky7 video from over the scene showed a crew of investigators searching for evidence in connection with Anyanwu-Corbin’s mysterious death in the woods adjacent to a parking lot on High Street. Troopers were out in the woods for two hours.

Anyanwu-Corbin was born in Nigeria and arrived in the United States either four or five years ago. Officials said she lived in Boston’s Hyde Park, Dorchester and Roslindale neighborhoods during that time. Many questions still remain and officials asked for the public’s help regarding information on Anyanwu-Corbin’s disappearance.

“We would ask those who now recognize her, who may have information about her disappearance, or her movements and associations prior to her February 2016 disappearance, to contact us,” Morrissey said. “There are important questions to be answered here.”

Investigators found jewelry and a Marist College sweatshirt when they initially discovered her remains.

Anyanwu-Corbin’s cause and manner of death is under investigation. Authorities have not released any information regarding a potential suspect.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)