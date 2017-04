WENHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police are searching for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in Wenham.

Investigators say the masked men threatened the clerk at knifepoint before taking some cash and running out of the store last Saturday.

They say the suspects are also connected to a robbery at a sandwich shop in Peabody.

