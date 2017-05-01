Police search for driver after cyclist hit in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are searching for the person behind the wheels of a silver car.

They say the driver hit a man on a bike and sped away.

This happening early Sunday morning.

Commissioner Evans said two men were biking in the right lane when one of them was clipped by a car.

The 30-year-old victim was sent into a parked car.

Police say he was then dragged and possibly run over.

According to officers, the driver of the car kept going. The driver even turned and went the wrong way up Berkley Street.

“That is why we need everyone’s help to step up,” said Commissioner Evans. “Obviously the four-door silver vehicle is going to have some grill damage in the front from the impact. So if anyone knows anyone who is out there, please contact us.”

Police picked up the bike at the scene.

We are told the cyclist was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Later on Sunday morning, crews towed away a car parked on the street.

People living in the Back Bay say they hate to see this but they are not surprised.

“It just makes you want to be extra careful with pedestrians and bicyclists,” said one resident, “and just be alert.”

