BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are on the hunt for a prisoner who escaped from custody.

Investigators say Noah Pond walked away from a work assignment on Tuesday while serving time at a pre-release center in Jamaica Plain.

The 44-year-old was serving a four to five year sentence for car theft.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)