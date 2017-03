DORCHESTER (WHDH) — Boston Police responded to an alarm at the East Boston Savings Bank on Talbot Avenue in Dorchester Monday afternoon.

Police say the bank was robbed by a 20-year-old man, wearing a gray Orlando Magic baseball hat with a blue rim.

He allegedly took the cash and ran off down Southern Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

