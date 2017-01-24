Police search for missing woman from Barnstable

BARNSTABLE (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Barnstable woman who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Mollie Lehane was last seen in Hyannis on Jan. 5.

Lehane is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs between 95 and 100 pounds. Her hair is currently dyed black but is naturally dark brown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barnstable Police Department at 508-775-0812.

