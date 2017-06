PEABODY, MA (WHDH) - Police in Peabody are looking for a man captured in surveillance video.

The video shows him pulling up to a Peabody car dealership and stealing signs.

The man takes down nine signs total, loads them into his car and drives off.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)