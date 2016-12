SAUGUS, MA (WHDH) - Saugus Police are searching for a suspect in a bank robbery.

Police say the man robbed the North Shore Bank at the intersection of Route 1 and Lynn Fells Parkway on Tuesday.

They say he passed a note to a teller demanding money then ran away with an unknown amount of cash.

Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

